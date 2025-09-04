Arunachal: Himalayan University Hosts Inspiring Orientation Program for New BBA & MBA Cohorts

ITANAGAR- The Department of Management at Himalayan University, Itanagar, hosted a vibrant Orientation Program on Thursday to warmly welcome the incoming BBA and MBA students, marking the official beginning of their academic journey.

The event was graced by the presence of Prof. (Dr) Prakash Divakaran, Vice-Chancellor, along with Vijay Kumar Tripathi, Registrar; Ms Tad Nimme, Head of Department (Management); Prof. (Dr) Ghanshyam Mishra, Senior Faculty & Academic Advisor; and faculty members Sri Rana Taku, Ms Kimmey Borah, and Ms Suchita Tripathi. Their participation reflected the university’s commitment to shaping future-ready management professionals.

Also Read- Protected Cultivation Boosts Farmer Income in Tawang

The program began with a warm welcome from senior students and faculty, creating an atmosphere of enthusiasm and camaraderie. Delivering the inaugural addresses, the dignitaries encouraged the freshers to pursue academic rigor, ethical leadership, and holistic development, while staying committed to innovation and collaboration.

In his concluding address, Prof. (Dr) Ghanshyam Mishra presented a detailed overview of the academic framework, highlighting the curriculum’s alignment with industry needs, integration of the National Education Policy (NEP), and the importance of balancing academics with co-curricular and extracurricular activities.

Also Read- Governor Confers Citations to NIMAS and Army Units for Exemplary Service

His motivational insights offered students a clear roadmap, inspiring them to pursue excellence with integrity, curiosity, and resilience.

The Orientation Program left the students inspired and motivated, igniting in them a spirit of lifelong learning and leadership. With this dynamic start, the Department of Management at Himalayan University reaffirmed its mission to nurture impactful professionals ready to make meaningful contributions to society.