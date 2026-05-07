Arunachal: Himalayan University Hosts Dialogue on RTI

ITANAGAR- The Department of Law at Himalayan University, in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission, organised a dialogue on “Right to Information and its Impact on Public Service Delivery” at the university auditorium on Thursday.

The programme brought together legal experts, academicians, students, and officials to discuss the role of the Right to Information (RTI) Act in promoting transparency, accountability, and citizen-oriented governance.

The event was attended by Major General Jarken Gamlin as the chief guest. The programme also featured Er. Dani Gamboo, former State Information Commissioner, and Shri Odi Menjo, Personal Assistant to the Chief Information Commissioner, as resource persons.

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The session began with a welcome address by Mukesh Prasad, Head of the Department of Law, who highlighted the importance of legal awareness and transparency within democratic institutions. A formal felicitation ceremony for the guests followed.

Addressing the gathering, Prof. Dr. Prakash Divakaran, Vice Chancellor of Himalayan University, spoke on the role of educational institutions in promoting constitutional values and awareness of citizens’ rights. He said the RTI Act has evolved into an important mechanism for ensuring transparency and improving public service delivery systems.

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During the technical sessions, speakers discussed the practical implementation of the RTI Act, challenges faced in ensuring access to information, and the role of informed citizens in strengthening accountability within public institutions.

The interactive sessions included question-and-answer discussions involving students and faculty members, focusing on the use of RTI as a legal and democratic tool for transparency and governance.

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In his keynote address, Major General Jarken Gamlin (Retd.) emphasised the transformative impact of the RTI Act in empowering citizens and strengthening democratic processes. He encouraged law students and young professionals to actively contribute towards building a transparent and responsible society.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Yanga Pigia, a fourth-semester LL.B student, followed by the National Anthem and a group photo session.

Organisers said the event reflected the university’s ongoing efforts to promote legal awareness, civic engagement, and discussions around good governance and public accountability.