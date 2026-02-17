Arunachal: Himalayan University Hosts Budget Quest–2026 Quiz

ITANAGAR- Himalayan University on Monday hosted the My Bharat Budget Quest–2026 quiz competition at its seminar hall, as part of an initiative by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, to promote awareness about the Union Budget and financial policymaking among young people.

According to organisers, nearly 80 students participated in the quiz and related academic activities, reflecting growing interest among youth in understanding national economic policies and governance frameworks. The programme sought to encourage informed discussions around the Union Budget while fostering greater student engagement with government-led knowledge initiatives.

The event was attended by the university’s Registrar, Vijay Tripathi, as Chief Guest, and Dean of Research, Dr Debaprasad Dev, as Special Guest. Both speakers highlighted the role of academic institutions in cultivating informed and responsible citizens through exposure to policy-oriented discussions.

Also Read- RIWATCH Hosts Book Exhibition at Manau Poi Festival

The programme began with a welcome address by Raja Husain, Deputy Dean (Academics), who emphasised the importance of economic literacy and encouraged students to register on the My Bharat portal to participate in similar knowledge-based competitions. He also outlined the registration process and the broader objectives of youth-centric policy awareness programmes.

As part of the ceremony, dignitaries were felicitated by faculty members. Organisers said the quiz served as a platform for students to demonstrate awareness of India’s fiscal priorities, developmental strategies and national economic outlook.

Also Read- Water Crisis Concerns Rise in Deomali and Longding

Addressing the gathering, Dr Dev urged students to remain informed about policy developments and to contribute to research and innovation that supports national development goals. Registrar Vijay Tripathi appreciated the initiative and encouraged continued participation in academic and developmental activities beyond the classroom.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr Sonbeer Chack, Head of the Department of Agriculture, who acknowledged the contribution of faculty members, organisers and students. Heads of departments and students from multiple disciplines attended the programme, highlighting the university’s attempt to integrate academic engagement with public policy awareness.

Also Read- Mentally Distressed Man Rescued in Daporijo

While such initiatives aim to bridge the gap between policy discourse and student communities, observers note that sustained engagement and critical dialogue remain key to translating awareness programmes into meaningful youth participation in governance processes.