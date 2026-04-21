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Arunachal: Himalayan University Holds Disability Awareness Event

An awareness exhibition at PHC Chimpu in Itanagar focused on early identification and support for children with special needs.

Last Updated: 21/04/2026
1 minute read
Arunachal: Himalayan University Holds Disability Awareness Event

ITANAGAR— The Department of Special Education at Himalayan University organised an exhibition on disability awareness and sensitisation at the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Chimpu, Itanagar, on April 21.

The initiative aimed to build awareness among doctors, healthcare workers, and parents regarding the early identification and intervention of developmental challenges in children. The programme saw participation from medical professionals, parents, and members of the local community.

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Speaking at the event, Head of the Department, Ibraheem Khan, underscored the importance of awareness in addressing stigma associated with disabilities. He highlighted that timely diagnosis and early intervention can significantly improve developmental outcomes for children with special needs.

Faculty members and students engaged directly with attendees through interactive sessions. Informational posters and pamphlets were used to explain various types of disabilities, early warning signs, and available support mechanisms. Participants were also provided with opportunities to clarify doubts and seek guidance.

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The programme emphasised a collaborative approach involving parents, healthcare providers, and educators to ensure timely support for children requiring special care.

The exhibition was described by organisers as part of ongoing efforts to promote inclusive awareness and strengthen community understanding around disability and child development.

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Last Updated: 21/04/2026
1 minute read
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