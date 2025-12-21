Arunachal: Himalayan University Holds 2nd Alumni Meet in Itanagar

ITANAGAR- Himalayan University organised its second Alumni Meet on Saturday at its campus in Itanagar, bringing together former students, faculty members and current students to strengthen engagement between alumni and the institution. The event, themed “Connect, Engage, Inspire,” celebrated alumni achievements and underscored their role in shaping the university’s academic and cultural legacy.

The programme began with a welcome address by Dr Prem Kumar Sharma, Director of the Alumni Association of Himalayan University, who highlighted the contributions of alumni to the institution’s growing reputation. He said the presence of former students reflected their continued bond with the university and noted that their professional journeys serve as motivation for current students.

The event was anchored by Dr Raja Hussain, Dean (Academics), Himalayan University, who congratulated the alumni and encouraged them to share their experiences with students. He also proposed the vote of thanks, extending best wishes to students and alumni for their future endeavours.

Several alumni shared their perspectives during the programme. Dr Ipe Eshi urged students not to be discouraged by external perceptions and emphasised that success is achievable through perseverance. Dr Hage Manty expressed gratitude to the university for providing academic opportunities, particularly in facilitating his doctoral studies, and described the platform as instrumental in his academic growth.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Dipongpou Kamie, Dean of Student Welfare, Himalayan University, congratulated the alumni on their achievements and said their success reflects not only personal accomplishment but also the institution’s contribution to nation-building. Assistant Professor Dr Sonbeer also praised the alumni for their progress and achievements.

The chief guest, Prof (Dr) Prakash Divakaran, Vice-Chancellor of Himalayan University, described the alumni as torchbearers of the institution. He emphasised that alumni should inspire future generations through their character and achievements, adding that recognition follows sustained effort and integrity. Alumni from the Department of Agriculture, including Minli Tashi, Dawa Chosam and Gocham Jumbam, also shared their experiences.

University officials, including Joint Registrar Dileep Jain, Registrar Vijay Tripathi, Dr Ghanshyam, Dr Govinda Palit and Er Talkeshwar, along with approximately 50 students, attended the programme.

Organisers said the Alumni Meet 2025 reaffirmed the university’s commitment to nurturing a strong and engaged alumni network that continues to contribute to institutional growth and wider societal development.