Arunachal: Himalayan University Empowers Students through Quiz, Role Play & NSS Recognition Events

ITANAGAR- The first half of October 2025 was a fortnight of inspiration at Himalayan University, as students showcased knowledge, creativity, and service spirit through the Viksit Bharat Quiz, Management Role Play, and NSS Awards — celebrating leadership, teamwork, and nation-building. Here is a complete report of all the events.

“Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue – Quiz Competition 2025”

The Department of Agriculture, Himalayan University, organized the “Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue – Quiz Competition 2025” with great enthusiasm and active participation from students.

The event was graced by Prof. Prakash Divakaran, Vice-Chancellor, Himalayan University, as the Chief Guest. In his inspiring address, Prof. Divakaran emphasized the vital role of youth leadership and knowledge empowerment in realizing the dream of Viksit Bharat (Developed India).

The programme was convened and conducted by Dr. Raja Husain, Deputy Dean (Academic Affairs), who welcomed dignitaries and motivated students to engage in leadership and intellectual pursuits.

A total of 30 students from B.Sc. Agriculture and M.Sc. Agriculture (Agronomy) participated, showcasing their academic strength and competitive spirit. Faculty members Dr. Kasinam, Mr. Lishi, Ms. Joram Yari, and Mr. Jomi Karbak graced the occasion, adding academic significance to the event.

The event concluded with a Vote of Thanks by Dr. Kasinam, expressing gratitude to university authorities, faculty, and students for their cooperation and contribution.

The competition reflected the Department’s commitment to nurturing leadership and academic excellence aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Students Showcase Management Skills Through Role Play

The Department of Management, Himalayan University, organized a dynamic role play event titled “Learning to Lead: Management Through Role Play”, encouraging students to enhance their leadership, problem-solving, and decision-making abilities through simulated business scenarios.

The event was inaugurated by Prof. (Dr.) Prakash Divakaran, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, as Chief Guest, alongside Ms. Tad Nime (HoD Management), Prof. (Dr.) Ghanshyam Mishra, and faculty members Mr. Rana Taku, Ms. Kimmy Borah, and Mr. Rishikesh Gautam. The competition was judged by Ms. Licha Rin (School of Pharmacy) and Ms. Tana Nutul (Department of English).

Seven teams presented powerful role plays on diverse management challenges:

Group 6: “The Talent War – Retain or Lose?” (🏆 Winner)

Group 7: “Global Supply Chain Disruption – A Company in Crisis” (🥈 Runner-up)

Others addressed themes like marketing crises, pitching investors, hiring dilemmas, and innovation battles.

Judges lauded the creativity and confidence of the participants. Prof. Divakaran highlighted that “learning by doing” connects theory with practice, enhancing empathy, teamwork, and communication—core traits of future leaders.

The event concluded with a Vote of Thanks, appreciating the efforts of students, faculty, and judges. The initiative reflected Himalayan University’s innovative approach to experiential learning.

NSS Unit & Vivekananda Kendra Jointly Honour NSS Volunteers at Himalayan University

The NSS Unit of Vivekananda Kendra, Arunachal Prant, in collaboration with the Department of Higher and Technical Education, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, organized an Award Ceremony for NSS Volunteers of Himalayan University under the “Vijay-Hi-Vijay” State-Level Leadership Development Programme.

The event was hosted at Himalayan University, with Mr. Mohd. Ibraheem Khan, NSS Coordinator & HoD, Department of Special Education, delivering the welcome address. He praised NSS volunteers for their commitment to community service and national development.

Prof. Prakash Divakaran, Vice-Chancellor, delivered a motivational address appreciating the spirit of service among NSS volunteers. Awards were presented to outstanding students:

Marry Yangfo (First Prize)

Lakhim Khanglim (Second Prize)

Marry Niji (Third Prize)

Special recognitions were also given to Dr. Raja Husain (Deputy Dean, Academic Affairs) and Mr. Mohd. Imran Khan (Asst. Professor, Special Education) for leadership and coordination efforts.

The ceremony was compered by Ms. Phony Siga, Asst. Professor, and concluded with a Vote of Thanks by Dr. Raja Husain. Around 100 participants including Heads, faculties, and students attended.

The program showcased the collaborative spirit between academia and national service organizations in promoting youth leadership and civic responsibility.