ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: Himalayan University Conducts Literacy Awareness Campaign to Uplift Rural Education in Jollang Village

The campaign focused on enhancing reading, writing, and numeracy skills among illiterate individuals, particularly from underprivileged backgrounds.

Last Updated: 22/05/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Himalayan University Conducts Literacy Awareness Campaign to Uplift Rural Education in Jollang Village

ITANAGAR- Himalayan University’s Department of Education, in collaboration with the National Service Scheme (NSS), organized a Literacy Awareness Campaign on 22nd May 2025 at Jollang Village, aiming to promote basic literacy, raise education awareness, and encourage lifelong learning among the rural population.

The campaign focused on enhancing reading, writing, and numeracy skills among illiterate individuals, particularly from underprivileged backgrounds.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

This initiative highlighted the university’s commitment to bridging educational gaps and empowering communities through knowledge.

Also Read- Students of Film and Television Institute Halt Classes Over Unsafe Conditions and Administrative Apathy

The campaign was inaugurated by Dr. Prakash Divakaran, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor of Himalayan University, who praised the efforts of the Department of Education and NSS volunteers.

In his address, he emphasized the NSS’s pivotal role in nation-building and cultivating social responsibility among students.

Also Read- Himalayan University Hosts Literary Program Promoting Education and Environmental Preservation

Led by Dr. Sahidul Ala, Head of the Department of Education, and faculty member Dr. Aktar Ali, the campaign witnessed the participation of 60 enthusiastic student volunteers.

Dr. Ala provided guidance throughout the event, stressing the significance of education in driving personal development and societal change.

Also Read-  Himalayan University Conducts Legal Awareness Camp on “Access to Justice for All” at Phassang Village

The event received an overwhelming response from the local community, further motivating the university to plan similar outreach activities in the future.

The campaign stands as a testament to the transformative power of education and youth engagement.

Tags
Last Updated: 22/05/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal Governor Hosts Sarva Dharma Meet at Raj Bhavan to Promote Unity and Clarity After Operation Sindoor

Arunachal Governor Hosts Sarva Dharma Meet at Raj Bhavan to Promote Unity and Clarity After Operation Sindoor

Sanskrit Comes Alive at RGU: Two-Day Workshop Ends with Cultural Brilliance and Scholarly Impact

Sanskrit Comes Alive at RGU: Two-Day Workshop Ends with Cultural Brilliance and Scholarly Impact

Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu Meets Governor to Discuss Border Development, Digital Governance & Youth Empowerment

Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu Meets Governor to Discuss Border Development, Digital Governance & Youth Empowerment

Arunachal Governor Backs Waqf Reform at Awareness Meet in Itanagar: Calls for Empowerment, Unity

Arunachal Governor Backs Waqf Reform at Awareness Meet in Itanagar: Calls for Empowerment, Unity

Arunachal: APCC Holds 'Tiranga Yatra' in Support of Armed Forces Post-Operation Sindoor

Arunachal: APCC Holds ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Support of Armed Forces Post-Operation Sindoor

Arunachal: DNGC Pays Tribute to Lt. Dera Natung on His 24th Death Anniversary

Arunachal: DNGC Pays Tribute to Lt. Dera Natung on His 24th Death Anniversary

Arunachal: Himalayan University History Department Conducts Educational Field Visit to Malinithan Archaeological Site

Arunachal: Himalayan University History Department Conducts Educational Field Visit to Malinithan Archaeological Site

Arunachal: Waqf Reform Awareness Drive Held at CM’s Residence in Itanagar

Arunachal: Waqf Reform Awareness Drive Held at CM’s Residence in Itanagar

Arunachal | "Polo Park Speaks: A Wake-Up Call for Urban Green Conservation in Naharlagun"

Arunachal | “Polo Park Speaks: A Wake-Up Call for Urban Green Conservation in Naharlagun”

Arunachal: RGU EVS Students Remove Over 17 Tons of Waste from Yagamso River in Major Cleanup Drive

Arunachal: RGU EVS Students Remove Over 17 Tons of Waste from Yagamso River in Major Cleanup Drive

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button