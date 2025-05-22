Arunachal: Himalayan University Conducts Literacy Awareness Campaign to Uplift Rural Education in Jollang Village

ITANAGAR- Himalayan University’s Department of Education, in collaboration with the National Service Scheme (NSS), organized a Literacy Awareness Campaign on 22nd May 2025 at Jollang Village, aiming to promote basic literacy, raise education awareness, and encourage lifelong learning among the rural population.

The campaign focused on enhancing reading, writing, and numeracy skills among illiterate individuals, particularly from underprivileged backgrounds.

This initiative highlighted the university’s commitment to bridging educational gaps and empowering communities through knowledge.

The campaign was inaugurated by Dr. Prakash Divakaran, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor of Himalayan University, who praised the efforts of the Department of Education and NSS volunteers.

In his address, he emphasized the NSS’s pivotal role in nation-building and cultivating social responsibility among students.

Led by Dr. Sahidul Ala, Head of the Department of Education, and faculty member Dr. Aktar Ali, the campaign witnessed the participation of 60 enthusiastic student volunteers.

Dr. Ala provided guidance throughout the event, stressing the significance of education in driving personal development and societal change.

The event received an overwhelming response from the local community, further motivating the university to plan similar outreach activities in the future.

The campaign stands as a testament to the transformative power of education and youth engagement.