Arunachal: Himalayan University conducted awareness cum workshop on VIKSIT BHARAT @2047

ITANAGAR- As the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi launched Viksit Bharat@2047 on 11th Dec 2023, Himalayan University (HU) organized one day Awareness cum Workshop on Ideas for the Vision VIKSIT BHARAT @2047 on the Topic: “Education, NEP 2020 and Viksit Bharat” on 21-12-2023.

HU Deputy Director, Mr. Kido Bagra inaugurated the program and felicitated to the Chief Guest, Mr. Joram Muthu, Joint Director, Directorate of Higher and Technical Education, Itanagar, A.P with flowers and a memento. Mr. Bagra introduced the awareness and importance of “Education, NEP 2020 and Viksit Bharat.

The event was coordinated by Dr. Raja Husain, Head, Department of Agriculture and compered by Ms. Joram Pera, Head of the Department of English. Dr. Laishram Malem Mangal, Dy. Dean Academic Affairs, delivered the welcome address. In his Speech, Dr Malem focused the goals of Viksit bharat@2047.

Dr. Sonbeer Chak, Assistant Professor from the Agriculture Department delivered a talk on Introduction to Viksit Bharat@2047 including the aims and objectives for Viksit Bharat.

Dr. Dipongpou, Coordinator of the NEP 2020, Implementation Committee, HU delivered informative speeches on National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Dr. Akhil R, Deputy Coordinator of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), HU, conducted a technical session for the ‘Voice of India’ campaign. He emphasized on demonstration and application of Viksit Bharat and how an individual can create an account on the portal to submit an idea for Viksit Bharat@2047.

Mr. Joram Muthu, Joint Director, (HTE), Itanagar, A.P. delivered a talk on “Education, NEP 2020 and Viksit Bharat@2047”. Mr. Joram Muthu, Chief Guest, delivered an inspiring lecture emphasizing the importance and challenges of implementing NEP 2020. Mr. Muthu highlighted the evolving landscape of India and the crucial role that youth play in building a developed India by 2047.

He praised to Dr Raja Husain (HoD, Agriculture, HU) regarding to submit the project in NMHS (National Mission on Himalayan Studied), Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate change, GOI. Mr. Muthu advised to Professors of Himalayan University to submit more n more project to contribute the Viksit Bharat@2047.

Mr. Joram Muthu expressed his appreciation by presenting students with tokens of love for sharing the Ideas for Viksit Bharat@2047.

Dr. Raja Husain, Programme Coordinator, presented the Vote of Thanks and concluded the program.

The event concluded with a photo session featuring behind the Viksit Bharat banner. The program was noticed with the presence of Prof. Debprasad Deb (Dean Research) Mr. Tahir H. Khan, (Dy. Controller of Examination) Mr. Ipe Eshi (Assistant registrar), Reyom Ete (Head Admin), Dagjum Bagra (OSD to Registrar), Heads, Mr. Imaran Khan (HoD Incharge, Spl Education), Other HoDs and Faculties and students from different departments, Other Administrative staffs.