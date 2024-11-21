Arunachal: Himalayan University Celebrate World Fisheries Day, 2024

ITANAGAR- The Himalayan University’s Zoology department celebrated World Fisheries Day on 21st November 2024. Dr. S.D Gurumayum, Scientist – E, Zoological Survey of India (ZSI), Arunachal Pradesh Regional Centre graced the occasion as Chief Guest of the Programme.

The event was attended by Vijay Tripathy, Registrar Himalayan University (HU), Dr. Raja Hussain, Deputy Dean Academic Affairs i/c, HU, Dr, Dipongpu Kamei, Dean student welfare, HU and Mr. Reyom Ete, Head Admin & OSD, were all in attendance, as were other eminent heads, faculty members, and students from various departments.

In her address Dr. Gurumayum dwelled upon the fish diversity of Arunachal Pradesh and provided insights into various endemic & type locality fish species of the state. She raised her voice for sustainable consumption of fishes and the consequences that the future generations would face for our unsustainable practices.

Also Read- Indian Armed Forces concluded tri-services exercise ‘Poorvi Prahar’

Dr. Gurumayum dug deep into some of the very rare fish species like Physoschistura Dikrongensis which is a case of “total albinism” & reported from Ingino River, Lower Dibang Valley district. She also spoke about the unscientific fishing practices that not only harm the fishes but their habitats too. Dr. Gurumayum said the ZSI Itanagar has come up with a DNA Laboratory facility and would serve a great help in taxonomy and genetic studies of animals.

In her address Dr. Gurumayum focused on the fish variety of Arunachal Pradesh, providing insights into the state’s diverse endemic and type locality fish species. She advocated for sustainable fish consumption and warned about the ramifications of our unsustainable behaviours for future generations.

Dr. Gurumayum investigated some of the most uncommon fish species, including Physoschistura Dikrongensis, which has “total albinism” and was discovered in the Ingino River in the Lower Dibang Valley area. She mentioned that there are several unexplored regions within the ecotone of Arunachal Pradesh ecotone which is a significant biodiversity hotspot.

Dr. Gurumayum stated that the ZSI Itanagar has established a DNA Laboratory facility, which will be extremely useful in animal taxonomy and genetic investigations.

Vijay Tripathy, Registrar, HU, shared his opinion on the importance of fisheries as a source of food and income for billions of people throughout the world. He stated that both students and instructors advocate for fish conservation and the adoption of innovative technology to improve aquatic ecosystems.

Also Read- Assam bound illegal timber raft of 155 logs via Siang River intercepted

Dr. Feroz Ahmad Shergojri, Head, Department of Zoology delivered a lecture on Impacts of Climate Change and Adaptation Strategies. He presented case studies of the changing behavior of Indian major carps in response to climate change in the Ganga, Cauvery, and Shivalik rivers.

Dr. Feroz, while presenting ICAR results, remarked about the thriving Labeo rohita in Uttarakhand’s upper regions, which was not conceivable 10-15 years ago due to low temperatures and frost development. The head, department of Zoology discussed ways for combating climate change in the context of fisheries, including research and development in fish genetics and the adaptation of recreational aquacultural practices alongside community conservation measures.

The Master students in the department of Zoology presented a drama themed the importance of fish conservation envisioning the kids born in 2050s who will be unable to see live fish due to Electric, Bombing, and bulk fishing which are all unscientific & unsustainable practices.

The programme was efficiently hosted by Ms. Jeena Gollo, Asst. Professor, Dept. of Zoology and Dr. Jaya Narah, Asst. Professor, Dept. of Zoology delivered the welcome address alongside the welcome dance by the bachelor of science students. The programme which was attended by more than 70 participants concluded with vote of thanks by Mr. Mudang Hage, Asst. Professor, Dept. of Zoology.