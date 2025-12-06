Arunachal: HIM Int’l School Shines at State TT Meet

ITANAGAR/TEZU- Students of HIM International School, Itanagar, delivered an outstanding performance at the State-Level Table Tennis Championship 2025 held in Tezu, Lohit district, securing multiple podium finishes across categories. The young athletes demonstrated high-level skill, composure and competitive spirit throughout the tournament.

Medal Tally

Under-13 Boys

• Nikja Tamangtang – Bronze

Under-13 Girls

• Charu Leeming – Gold

• Tagru Yakar – Silver

Under-15 Girls

• Charu Leeming – Silver

• Tagru Yakar – Bronze

Under-17 Girls

• Tagru Yakar – Silver

• Charu Leeming – Bronze

Doubles Events

• Under-15 Girls Doubles: Charu Leeming & Tagru Yakar – Silver

• Under-17 Girls Doubles: Charu Leeming & Tagru Yakar – Gold

School’s Response

The school management praised the medal winners, calling their achievement “a moment of great pride” for the institution. They also extended appreciation to the coaching team for shaping young sporting talent through dedicated training and mentorship.

Sports Focus

With gold, silver and bronze wins across age groups, HIM International School continues to emphasise holistic sports development, encouraging participation and excellence in state-level competitions.