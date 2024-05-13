ITANAGAR- Miss Hillang Yajik, who recently bagged a silver medal in the 13th Federation Cup, has been selected to represent India in the upcoming 56th Asian Bodybuilding & Physique Sports Championship, 2024 and the 15th WBPF World Bodybuilding & Physique Sports Championship, 2024.

Hillang Yajik, is a female body builder hailing from Arunachal Pradesh’s Kurung Kumey District. She was the silver medalist in the women’s sports physique category at the 13th Federation Cup, which was held in Goa in April, last.

Yajik will vie for top honors in the women’s model physique and swimsuit women physique events.

The selection process, conducted under the auspices of the Indian Body Builders Federation in collaboration with the Bodybuilding Association of Kerala, took place in Ernakulam, Kochi, Kerala, on May 11 and 12. Yajik’s remarkable performance during the selection trials earned her the opportunity to showcase her prowess on the international stage.

Hillang has earned the opportunity to showcase her talent on the international stage, With dedication and determination.

The Asian Bodybuilding & Physique Sports Championship is slated to take place in Batam, Indonesia, from August 6 to 12, while the WBPF World Bodybuilding & Physique Sports Championship is scheduled for November 5 to 11 in Maldives.

Arunachal Bodybuilding Association’s acting general secretary, Yanu Kipa, expressed optimism regarding Yajik’s prospects in the upcoming championships, highlighting her talent and commitment to the sport.