Arunachal: Hike of ailing Healthcare Scenario of Zonal Hospital TEZU – MLA submits Memo

Tezu- A story of ailing health scenario of Zonal Hospital Tezu which we will wait to see unfold. With the rapid pace of change currently being witnessed due to COVID pandemic, this shortage is likely to widen further, presenting even more complexity in the future if not meet up soon.

Citing the tale of the hospital, shortages of specialists, infrastructure and other human resources at the Hospital, Karikho Kri local MLA made earnest plea to the High Level Power Committee (HLPC) to address the pressing demand of the hospital which has been catering health services to the helpless people including Changlang, Namsai, Anjaw and Lower Dibang Valley district.

The HLPC was headed by Alo Libang Minister Health & Family Welfare, East MP Tapir Goa, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and Secretary Health P. Parthiban who paid two day visit at the township to asses COVID Pandemic and health scenario on 25th June.

During the visit, the MLA submitted 19 (nineteen) points memorandum here at the Mini Secretariat as grievance to the HLPC on behalf of medical dept that includes Establishment of Diagnostics Centre, Operational of Intensive Care Unit, Plasma Separation Machine in Blood Bank, Expedite the conversion of Zonal Hospital into 100 bedded Hospital, Appointment of Urban ASHA workers, Timely released of fund against approved ROP of NHM to conduct timely health programme / activity, Additional furnish of State Disaster Respond Fund (SDRF), Requirement for ALS Ambulance and Hearse Van, Mortuary with cold storage for Hospital, Creation of warehouse, Training cum Conference Hall, New Operation Theater (OT) Complex, Construction of at least 10 (ten) private cabins on payment basis, improvement of Eye ward, Renovation of CHC/PHC/SCs to ensure hygiene, Requirement of Sub – Centre at Tilankiyong and creation of Helath & Wellness Centers respectively.

In addition to that the MLA made further appeal to the HLPC to sort out urgent requirement of General Medicine Specialist, ENT Specialist, Pathologist, Pediatrician, ENT Surgeon, Radiologist, Psychiatric, Forensic Specialist one each, GDMO – 6, Matron – 1, Trained OT Technician – 2, Sanitary Assistant – 6, Washer Men and Mali – 3 each to delivery better health care services .

Meanwhile, Dr S Chai Pul DMO Lohit and Dr C Tayang Medical Superintendent highlighted the relentless health service catered to other neighboring districts in major & minor surgery, Cesarean and Normal delivery of child, cases of Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) and other critical cases during COVID – 19 lock down when movement to and fro from Assam is strictly restricted.

After patiently heeding to the needs, the Minister while lauding the DMO & her COVID warrior to cured first COVID – 19 positive patient in Arunachal determined to attend the grievances at the earliest to upgrade the Zonal Hospital Tezu for catering adequate health care services in the Eastern District of Arunachal.