Arunachal: High Level Checkgate Quarantine Facilities Management Committee visits Lower Dibang Valley

Roing- The High Level Checkgate Quarantine Facilities Management Committee for Shantipur Check gate in the Lower Dibang Valley district, headed by Minister(Tourism, Transport and Civil Aviation) Nakap Nalo and comprising of MLA(Dambuk) Gum Tayeng and MLA (Roing) Mutchu Mithi, visited the quarantine facilities in the district and the Shantipur check gate to check the preparedness and facilities put in place for the returning students and people of the district. The team was accompanied by GM(APST) Abu Tayeng, DC Mitali Namchoom, SP S. K. Sain and DMO Dr. Radesh Tatan.

Nakap Nalo, during a briefing and discussion session, requested all to keep the data flow of the district regular and updated. He enjoined all to work together as a team stating that the Covid 19 pandemic had no set end date. We have to track and manage people coming inside our areas to stop the occurrence of any Covid 19 case in the Lower Dibang Valley and Dibang Valley districts, he added.

We have to consider rules that are suitable for the local people and in the interest of the district, Nakap Nalo stated while discussing the entreaty of the CBOs of the area.

MLA Mutchu Mithi spoke on need for community policing to regulate the movement of people in the porous borders. He also asked the DA to explore the possibility of paid quarantine facility in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Mitali Namchoom briefed the committee on the detailed SOP followed and manpower placement of various departments at the Shantipur Check Gate. She also highlighted the problem faced of return of people to the Paglam area via the porous borders and the Pobo and Amarpur ghats.

The team inspected the quarantine centre set up at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Roing and interacted with the students under quarantine there. The team visited the Forest Training Institute, Roing and the Shantipur Check Gate and the various screening counters set up there. Nakap Nalo provided the administration with N 95 masks and disposable masks for use at the check gate.