Arunachal

Arunachal: Hibu receives ‘Excellence in Public Service-2022 Award’

December 19, 2022
0 Less than a minute
GUWAHATI-  Former President of India, Ram Nath Kovind conferred ‘Excellence in Public Service-2022 Award’ on Delhi Police special commissioner Robin Hibu, first IPS officer of Arunachal Pradesh-cum-founder-president of NGP Helping Hands (HH), at a function at Guwahati on Monday.

He was chosen for this coveted award for his outstanding contributions in public service through Helping Hand . Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma was among the huge gathering who cheered as Hibu received the award.

