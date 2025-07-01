ADVERTISMENT
Crime

Arunachal: Heroin Seized in Swift Police Raid at Naharlagun’s Damsite; One Arrested

The raid resulted in the apprehension of one individual, Techi Lala (23 years), son of Techi Tat, a resident of Poma Village, Papumpare District.

Last Updated: 01/07/2025
NAHARLAGUN-  In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, the Naharlagun Police conducted a successful raid on Monday, June 30, at Damsite based on credible intelligence regarding illegal possession of narcotic substances.

The operation, conducted around 3:00 PM, was led by Inspector Krishnendu Dev and included SI Niri Rama, Ct. Sanu T Raaj, Ct. Likha Akin, and L/HC Nime Taba, under the close supervision of SDPO Naharlagun, Rishi Longdo (APPS).

The raid resulted in the apprehension of one individual, Techi Lala (23 years), son of Techi Tat, a resident of village Rakap of Papum Pare district. He was found in the act of consuming suspected narcotics.

A personal search was carried out in the presence of Executive Magistrate Khoda Bath, following due legal procedures under Section 50 of the NDPS Act. The police recovered a used syringe, an empty vial, and a half-used plastic vial containing suspected heroin.

Further inspection of the Scooty (Registration No. AR 01J/2244) led to the discovery of 15 plastic vials containing suspected heroin, weighing 18.8 grams (including vials), hidden beneath the seat.

A case has been registered at Naharlagun Police Station under Case No. NLG/PS/C/No. 85/25 U/S 21(b)/27/29 of the NDPS Act, and the accused is currently in custody for further legal proceedings.

Superintendent of Police Dr. Nyelam Nega commended the team’s quick response and reaffirmed the department’s zero-tolerance policy against drug abuse. He urged citizens to remain alert and collaborate with the police in the mission to build a drug-free community.

