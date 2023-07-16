Arunachal: Heavy rains disrupt normal life in Siang Belt

PASIGHAT- Heavy and torrential rains over the past few days have thrown normal life out of gear for local residents in East Siang district and adjoining areas of Siang belt in Arunachal Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Landslides due to heavy rains are occurring in different parts of East Siang, Siang, Upper Siang and Lower Dibang Valley districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

Arunachal: Farmers Training for Cultivation of Exotic Walnut held in Tawang

Landslides have disrupted road communication and are causing huge problems for commuters driving motor vehicles on hill roads and highways.

A mountain stream triggered by overnight rain washed away a portion of the Pasighat-Pangin highway near Rotung (East Siang) on Sunday (July 16) morning, breaking surface communication on the route.

Following the road breach, major rural areas in Siang district besides Pangin and Boleng towns have been cut off from the rest of the Siang Valley, threatening the supply of food and essential commodities.

The heavy rains also triggered landslides on several stretches of the highway and rural roads, causing inconvenience to local residents.

AAPSU opposes implementation of UCC in Arunachal Pradesh

According to reports, the Highways Authority has deployed its men and machinery to restore road communication between Pasighat and Pangin in Arunachal Pradesh, but their restoration work is being hampered due to torrential rains.

Officials say that it will take a few days to restore road communication. However, the local administration is yet to issue any advisory regarding disruption of road communication.