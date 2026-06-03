Arunachal: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Road Blockades at Multiple Locations in Lower Siang

LIKABALI- Vehicular movement along the Akajan–Likabali–Bame Road was disrupted on Wednesday morning after heavy rainfall triggered landslides and debris accumulation at multiple locations in Lower Siang district.

According to District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) Tarik Nyitan, road blockages were reported at Siji, Hathi Nallah and Brahmaputra View Point, affecting one of the primary road corridors connecting Arunachal Pradesh’s upper districts with the rest of the state.

The Akajan–Likabali–Bame Road serves as a critical transportation link for residents, government services and the movement of essential goods. The sudden blockages led to temporary disruption of traffic and caused inconvenience to commuters travelling through the affected stretches.

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Following reports of the road closures, the Lower Siang District Administration initiated restoration measures and deployed earth movers and excavators to the affected locations. Officials said teams were mobilised immediately to clear debris and restore normal traffic movement as quickly as possible.

Restoration work continued throughout the day, with machinery and personnel engaged in clearing landslide material and accumulated debris from the roadway. Authorities stated that coordinated efforts by the district administration enabled the reopening of the affected stretches by the afternoon.

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The timely restoration of connectivity provided relief to commuters, transport operators and residents of the upper districts who depend on the route for regular travel and access to services.

Officials noted that the region remains vulnerable to rain-induced landslides during the monsoon season. Continuous rainfall can weaken slopes and increase the likelihood of further road blockages, particularly along mountainous stretches.

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The district administration has advised commuters to exercise caution while travelling on the route and to stay updated on weather conditions and road advisories. Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation and remain prepared to undertake additional clearance operations if required.

The incident highlights the recurring challenges posed by monsoon-related disasters in Arunachal Pradesh, where landslides frequently affect road connectivity and transportation networks during periods of intense rainfall.