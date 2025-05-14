Arunachal: Heavy Rainfall Disrupts Life in Itanagar

ITANAGAR– The capital city of Arunachal Pradesh, Itanagar, was battered by heavy rainfall today, causing widespread disruptions across the region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated parts of Arunachal Pradesh, attributing the intense weather to a cyclonic circulation over the Northeast and moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal.

The downpour, which began in the early hours, led to severe waterlogging in low-lying areas, particularly in sectors like Ganga Market, Chandranagar, and near the NH-415 highway. Several roads became impassable, stranding commuters and disrupting public transport.

The heavy rain also triggered minor landslides in hilly areas around Itanagar, blocking access roads to nearby villages like Chimpu and Gohpur. Landslide occurs near ongoing Artisan-cum-Exhibition centre building in WRD Colony Chimphu under Smart City Project.

Local resident Priya Tamang reported, “The streets turned into rivers within hours. My shop in the market is flooded, and we’ve had to close for the day.”

The Papum Pare district administration issued advisories urging residents to avoid non-essential travel and stay away from rivers and streams due to the risk of flash floods.

Teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were deployed to clear debris and assist affected communities.

The IMD has forecasted that the heavy rainfall will continue in Arunachal Pradesh over the next 24 hours, with a possibility of thunderstorms and gusty winds. Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant and report emergencies to the district control room.

This is not the first time Itanagar has faced such weather-related challenges. A cloudburst in June 2024 caused significant flooding and damage in the city, raising concerns about urban drainage systems and infrastructure resilience.

Meanwhile, a monsoon preparedness meeting of Upper Siang held at Yingkiong under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang on Tuesday reviewed the border district’s monsoon preparedness status, besides focusing on identification of potential disaster-prone areas, coordination between departments for timely response, resource and manpower assessment, and public awareness.

During the meeting, the DC formally launched the District Disaster Management Plan 2025-26, developed to enhance the district’s disaster preparedness, response, and recovery capabilities.

As the rain continues, residents are bracing for further disruptions, with hopes that timely interventions will mitigate the impact of this severe weather event.