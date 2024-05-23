Arunachal: Heavy Rain, hailstorm causes extensive damage in Upper Siang

YINGKIONG- Heavy rain accompanied by hailstorm on Tuesday evening damaged many infrastructures and disrupting power supply and surface communication to several villages under Tuting sub-division in various parts of the Upper Siang district.

According to Tuting circle officer Imar Ete, three foot suspension bridges (FSBs) over Siang river in Mayum, Zido and Singging villages under Tuting sub-division were damaged due to sudden storm, affecting the villagers who use the suspension bridges in their daily life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

Ration supply for army personnel, stationed at Mayum top, has also been affected as the rations were delivered using the FSB at Mayum, he said.

Watch Video-

He further informed that immediate reports of damages have been communicated to district administration for early restoration of the FSBs. The people are also alerted not to use the damaged FSB till it is completely restored.

Deputy commissioner Hage Lailang also directed Tuting ADC to assess the damage caused in the area and submit the report.

The heavy storm also damaged the 11 KV line and LT line at Tuting, completely affecting the power supply in the area.

Power supply in the district including headquarter Yingkiong has been disrupted from Tuesday evening due to damage caused by storm and wind to both HT and LT overhead lines in some locations at Geku.

Power department has pressed men and materials into service for early restoration. It was informed that there may be irregularity in power supply till the completion of restoration works.