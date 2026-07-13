Arunachal: Heavy Rain Batters Kra Daadi, Roads and Bridge Washed Away

NEW PALIN: Continuous heavy rainfall has caused widespread damage to infrastructure across Kra Daadi district in Arunachal Pradesh, washing away bridges, damaging roads, triggering landslides and disrupting connectivity in several areas. The district administration has issued a travel advisory urging residents to avoid unnecessary movement through affected stretches until conditions improve.

According to the district administration, the Kurung and Kumey rivers have witnessed a sharp rise in water levels following days of incessant rainfall, resulting in extensive damage across the district, particularly under the ADC Pania and ADC Tali administrative circles.

The Tali–Pipsorang region has been among the worst affected. The Jha–Ruhi Bridge at Sanglom under Nyorig Circle has been completely washed away by the swollen Kumey River, severing a crucial transport link for local residents.

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A major landslide also struck the campus of the Government Higher Secondary School, Tali. No casualties were reported, and hostel students were shifted to safer locations as a precautionary measure.

The administration reported multiple landslides along the Tali–Nyobia Road, disrupting vehicular movement and affecting the transportation of essential commodities.

In another major setback, the Nyobia–Pipsorang Road has been washed away at three locations near Ritam Chaba, rendering the route impassable.

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In view of the deteriorating situation, the Tali and Pipsorang administrations have advised the public to avoid unnecessary travel through the affected areas and to follow official advisories to ensure public safety.

The district administration said it is closely monitoring the situation, while restoration of damaged roads and infrastructure is being taken up on a priority basis. Further updates are expected as weather conditions evolve and assessment of damages continues.