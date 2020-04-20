Arunachal: Health Minister Alo Libang visits Hollongi Check gate, interacts health workers

Itanagar

Health Minister Alo Libang, today visited Hollongi check gate and interacted with the Health workers busy in fighting covid-19 pandemic. Health workers briefed the Minister about challenges and the basic requirement for the staff who are executing duty in the check gates.

Acknowledging the unremitting duty being executed by the health workers, Minister has assured to provide all the basic requirements like N95 mask, Gloves, sanitizers, and other basic needs. ‘The health staff who are in the check gates are the first person who will encounter with the people entering the Arunachal, and instantly we cannot be ruled out who is negative and who is a positive person, so their safety is also our priority ‘ stated Libang.

Further speaking to media, Minister informed that department will provide required materials to all the staff including Police and magistrate who are on COVID-19 duty in the check gates.

Responding to the query on vehicles carrying essential items and entering Arunachal from Red zones, Minister asserted that proper SOP will be maintained against all those vehicles entering Arunachal Pradesh. We will also create a mechanism to restrict vehicles that are coming from COVID-19 Red zones areas’ stated Libang.