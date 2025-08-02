Arunachal: Health Gaps Identified, Action Plan Discussed at District Health Society’s Quarterly Review in Yupia

YUPIA- The District Health Society (DHS) held its 1st Quarter Review Meeting for the period April–June 2025 at the DC Conference Hall, Yupia today.

The meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner-cum-Chairperson Ms. Vishakha Yadav, focused on assessing key health programs and addressing service delivery gaps across Papum Pare district.

Key issues raised included:

Low footfall in AYUSH OPD services

Inadequate tracking of immunization drop-outs

Poor TD vaccine coverage in schools

Errors in RBSK micro-plans

Slow expansion of telemedicine services

Low PMJAY scheme enrollments

Poor 1st trimester pregnancy registrations

Inadequate water supply in Health & Wellness Centres (HWCs)

DC Vishakha Yadav stressed the need for coordinated inter-departmental action, especially urging the Education Department to amplify school-based awareness on immunization.

She recommended that Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) outreach camps be organized with prior DC approval to improve coverage and efficiency, suggesting that PMJAY enrollments also be integrated with such camps.

On TB elimination, the DC urged stakeholders to adopt 100% TB patients under the Nikshay Mitra scheme and scale up the number of “TB Mukt Panchayats” under the national TB Mukt Bharat campaign.

The meeting also reviewed progress under NQAS accreditation, where the DC called on Health & Wellness Centres and medical officers to proactively work toward securing quality certification for their institutions.

Among the key officials present were Dr. Neyang Nitik (I/C DMO), Dr. Tana Aruna Kikha (DVBDCP), Dr. Lopsang Chuki Tana (DSO, IDSP), Dr. Tania Raju (DANO), Health & Wellness Officers, and members of the District Programme Management Unit (DPMU).

The review concluded with actionable directives aimed at enhancing primary healthcare and district health indicators in the upcoming quarter.