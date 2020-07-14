Arunachal: Health dept plans to turn MLA cottage into a makeshift COVID hospital

Itanagar- In view of the increasing COVID-19 positive cases in the state, the state government is on preparation to turn MLA Cottage situated at Chimpu into a makeshift COVID Hospital. Health Minister, Alo Libang accompanied by Secretary Health P Parthiban, Director TRIHMS- Moji Jini and other officials visited the Cottage to see the feasibility today.

Minister along with officials visited the MLA cottage particularly the Club House building where the makeshift hospital with all facilities like ICU, Diagnosis, Oxygen and other required amenities for the Hospital will be made available. The team inspected every apartment, blocks, and section of the building to ensure proper use of the facilities to be installed for COVID-19 hospital.

Speaking to reporters, Minister Health Alo Libang informed that the cases are increasing in the state as well as in the capital region and so there is a need to segregate the existing dedicated COVID hospital at TRIHMS.

We don’t want our health workers as well as other patients to be infected with COVID during this hour at TRIHMS, as beside COVID we have other patients to look after also’ reasoned Libang.

Cases are increasing every day, so we want more facilities for our peoples to fight against COVID. In such situation, we want corporation from everyone, said Libang while informing that there are sufficient rooms to install all the COVID related equipment at the MLA cottage, a separate ward for male female and rooms for health workers.

Minister, further suggested official to put-up files to clear all the hindrances in making the building into makeshift COVID Hospital. “People’s lives matter, so let’s start the work and won’t wait for clearance of files ‘suggested the Minister.

Director, TRIHMS Moji Jini informed that proposal is for more than 40 bedded COVID Hospital initially, however, if required they will also use other Blocks of the MLA Cottage. When asked about the feasibility of the building for COVID Hospital, Dr Jini informed that the building is feasible and good to go for the Hospital.