Arunachal: Health department was not in favour of conducting election- Secretary Health

NAHARLAGUN: Health department was not in favour of conducting of Panchayat and Municipal elections in Arunachal Pradesh, informed, P Prathiban, Secretary Health, Govt of Arunachal Pradesh. He was talking with Media during the inuguration of “Plasma donation camp” at TRIHMS on Monday.

Prathiban informed that ” State election commission has asked our opinion, as a health department we were not in favour of conducting elections, we have given our opinion about the gathering during elections and increasing of respiratory disease during winter season, and requested election commission to postponed the election. But they have their own problems, because high court and supreme court monitered the election, so the election are being conducted in Arunachal Pradesh”. said Prathiban.

Meanwhile, on preparedness regarding ensuing panchayat and Municpilty election, Secretary asked leaders, voters irrespective of political backgrounds to follow all social distancing and laid down Covid 19 norms.