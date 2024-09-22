Arunachal: HD Kumaraswamy visits Basar, Reviews Developmental Activities

BASAR – H.D Kumaraswamy, Union Minister of Heavy Industries & Steel, GOI was accorded grand reception by all the HODs, Officers and public of Leparada District upon his arrival here today led by DC i/c Ejum Angu at PWD Circuit House, Basar.

The Union Minister was on a day long visit to Basar in order to take review and gain first-hand information about the various developmental activities in the district.

Shortly after his arrival, the Union Minister chaired an interactive review meeting with all Head of the departments and gained overview of the various developmental and allied activities in the district and also the challenges and issues concerning them.

Sharing his thoughts and ideas, Minister expressed his satisfaction on the performances of the departments and advised all the HoDs/Officers to continue the working with high dedication and coordination for the holistic growth and development of the district.

Acknowledging that both Horticulture and Agriculture sectors have immense potentials here in the state of Arunachal Pradesh, he assured to take up the matter with the concerned ministry at central level so that necessary guidance and support like infrastructure support, technical support, financial support, marketing support etc. could be extended to farmers for supporting and promoting the growth of both the sectors in the state.

Later, Kumaraswamy also visited and inspected ICAR -KVK farm at Gori village and interacted with the Regional Head and other scientists of the ICAR AP Centre, Basar who apprised him about the various scientific and research activities carried out by the centre and benefits extended to the indigenous farmers in the field of agriculture, horticulture, poultry and animal husbandry.

Further, taking the opportunity from his visit, he also interacted with the PRI members, womenfolk and village elders at Gori village and informed them about the central government commitments and initiatives for development of North-Eastern states.

After the conclusion of his official tour programme here at Basar HQ, Union Minister departed for Ziro from ITBP Helipad ground, Basar.