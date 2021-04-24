Arunachal:  HCTE holds global webinar on COVID-19

LEKHI, Apr 24: With many waves of COVID-19 leading to tandab dance across the world, particularly 2nd wave in India, Brahmakumaris yoga guru Dr Sunita Didi, while taking part in a global webinar from her Mount Abu HQs on Saturday advised to leave behind the past and future beyond anyone’s control.

The deaths by the virus have left behind a trail of negative emotional impacts on the society. But present time is in our control which should be quarantined by positive thoughts and actions to defeat the killer virus, she said before demonstrating meditation to prove how it generates positive energy.

Quoting Billy Graham’s monumental adage: “When wealth is lost nothing is lost; when health is lost something is lost; but when character is lost, everything is lost”, she said human actions reflect their characters.

Numerous questions were showered on her by participants without caring for time limit, but she virtually responded smilingly. Dr Sunita holds a doctorate on how Indian divinity had spread to America with everlasting influences.

The webinar, a joint initiative of Hills College of Teachers’ Education (HCTE), TRIMHS and Itanagar unit of Brahmakumaris, was made lively by anchor HCTE assistant English professor Mama Patum with her informative inputs. Total 25 faculty members and staff of HCTE were involved besides technical assistance from RGU to make the event a success.

State epidomologist Dr L Jampa, as a resource person, highlighted the genesis of COVID-19 pandemic right from day one to till date and ongoing vaccination drive. He said that the health department has been taking all possible preventive steps to prevent spread of the virus as decided by the state Govt.

Though every human being is born to a biological mother, but Mother Earth is nurturer for rest of their life, said senior journalist Pradeep Kumar, also a resource person. He regretted that ill-treating Mother Earth gave birth to COVID-19 in Wuhan city of China in December 2019. The WHO on 11.03.20 declared the outbreak as a pandemic and called upon countries to take immediate steps and scale up response to treat, detect and reduce transmission to save people’s lives.

As the virus of the second wave is more serious in nature, the need of the hour is to stay indoors with family, he said and exhorted the people of this close-nit tribal society to adhere to COVID-19 SOPs, particularly physical distancing. The state received 75,000 doses of COVID vaccines on Saturday which were dispatched to districts across to the state to maintain the vaccination drive, he said.

“Let us work with confidence to set an example in preventing spread of the virus for the rest of India to emulate,” he added.

RGU education department Prof-cum-Brahmakumaris’ senior Raj Yoga trainer Dr Jaydeb Sahu, in his address, spelt out E3 (enlighten, empower & enact) and A3 (accept and act to create mass awareness) as only mantras to defeat the killer virus.

HETE principal Dr Manjula Mohapatra, in her address earlier, lauded all participants, particularly chief guest state PHE&WS additional secretary Rangphoa Ngowa and guest of honour Arunodaya University VC Dr V N Sharma.

Pointing out that the whole world has been facing the wrath of COVID-19 virus today; she said the webinar involving experts aimed at bringing mass awareness to face the situation while staying safe.