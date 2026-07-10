Arunachal Has Immense Potential for High-Quality Organic Tea: Governor

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh has significant potential to produce high-quality and organic tea, which could contribute to rural livelihoods, entrepreneurship and sustainable economic growth, Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd.) said while meeting members of the Arunachal Pradesh Small Tea Growers’ Association.

A delegation of the Association, led by its President Tadak Gab and General Secretary Kapwang Arangham, called on the Governor at Lok Bhavan, Itanagar, on July 9 and briefed him on the progress, challenges and future prospects of tea cultivation in the state.

During the meeting, the delegation sought support for strengthening the tea sector through the establishment of an organic certification facility and a tea auction centre. It also called for the formulation of a State Tea Policy and a special support package for Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts.

The Governor said Arunachal Pradesh possesses considerable potential for high-quality and organic tea production, particularly in the eastern and foothill districts.

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He said the sector could play a larger role in generating rural livelihoods, promoting entrepreneurship and supporting sustainable economic growth if production, processing and marketing challenges are addressed through coordinated policy measures.

Parnaik advocated the formulation of what he described as a vibrant and forward-looking State Tea Policy to unlock the sector’s full potential and ensure sustainable growth.

He advised tea growers to establish a representative corporation and engage with the State Government through a comprehensive and well-structured proposal outlining their immediate requirements and long-term vision for the sector.

The Governor said coordinated efforts by the Tea Board and the State Government could help growers gain access to financial support, quality certification, value addition opportunities, branding initiatives and wider market linkages.

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Such measures, he said, could improve the competitiveness of tea produced in Arunachal Pradesh, strengthen growers’ livelihoods and help position the state as a producer of premium tea.

The discussion highlighted several structural issues that could influence the future growth of the sector. Organic certification, processing and value addition are particularly important for growers seeking to move beyond the sale of raw produce and secure higher returns from specialised markets.

The demand for an organic certification facility reflects the growers’ interest in capitalising on Arunachal Pradesh’s potential for premium and organically cultivated tea. Easier access to certification could help producers establish credibility in markets where traceability and production standards influence consumer demand.

Similarly, an auction centre could potentially improve market access and price discovery for growers, although its effectiveness would depend on production volumes, buyer participation, logistics and linkages with established tea markets.

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The proposed State Tea Policy could provide a broader framework covering cultivation, financial support, processing, certification, marketing, branding and institutional coordination.

The request for a special support package for Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts also underlines the importance of tea cultivation in the eastern parts of the state, where the sector has the potential to support local livelihoods and small-scale entrepreneurship.

The Governor encouraged growers to focus on quality enhancement, organic cultivation, value addition and branding to build a distinct identity for Arunachal tea in domestic and international markets.

He also advised the Association to use modern technology, digital marketing platforms and e-commerce channels to widen market access and improve profitability.

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For Arunachal Pradesh’s tea sector, the challenge is not limited to increasing production. Developing a competitive industry would also require consistent quality, credible certification, efficient processing, stronger branding and reliable access to buyers.

Greater coordination between growers, the State Government and the Tea Board could therefore be important in addressing gaps across the production and marketing chain.

The members of the Association thanked the Governor for his interest in the welfare of tea growers and for his guidance on developing Arunachal Pradesh as a recognised hub for premium and organic tea production.

The meeting comes amid efforts by small growers to seek stronger institutional and policy support for the sector. The proposals raised by the Association are expected to contribute to the wider discussion on how Arunachal Pradesh can translate its favourable growing conditions into sustainable livelihoods and a distinct market identity for its tea.