Arunachal: Hariates mandate Hao Lanker as their apex body

ZIRO- Counted as the most literate village of Lower Subansiri District for its distinction of producing the largest number of bureaucrats, technocrats and Govt. servants, the people of Hari village formed Hao Lanker as its apex body at Megyang field here today.

Speaking on the occasion, IAS (retd) and former Principal Secretary to Govt. of AP Hage Khoda said education is the backbone of a society and urged Hariates to continue giving special emphasis to education as it enlightens and imparts wisdom to citizens which augments in building a vibrant society, state and nation at large. He also highlighted the importance of adopting Govt. schools and appealed Hao Lanker to adopt Govt. Secondary School Hari which had been instrumental in producing many distinguished personalities from Apatani community that contributed in building a modern Arunachal Pradesh and nation.

The first APPSC recruited EAC batch of 1981 and former commissioner Education and PWD prior to retiring as Principal Secretary, Khoda said Ziro Valley is now beautiful and tourist friendly like any other hill station in India with airline and two-lane road connectivity from Itanagar to Ziro. The Apatani Plateau is surely and certainly turning into a tourist-centric destination besides being a hot-spot biodiversity of the country, he added.

Narrating the sequence of events leading to formation of an Interim Search Committee for election of key posts to Hao Lanker, former Chief Election Commissioner-cum-Chairman of the interim Search Committee Hage Kojeen, IAS (Retd) said the coinage of Hao Lanker was appropriate being blended with traditional touch and meaningful modern tenor which augurs well for the past and present generations. Kojeen also spelt out that HLAP would perform all-round supervisory work in the interest of Hariates.

Appreciating the yeomen social works carried out by Hari Employees and Pensioners Welfare Association (HEPWA), President of Tanii Supung Dukun (TSD), the Apatani apex body H.K Shalla (Retd IAS) urged Hao Lanker to upkeep the good work done by HEPWA and urged to carry forward its legacy of social service for welfare of Hariates.

Pointing out the long political vacuum after demise of Lt. Gyati Takka who was the sole legislator from Hari during mid 80’s, retired chief engineer and sponsorer of HLAP function Er.Hage Appa said people of Hari need to be united if they want to elect another legislator from Hari.

Stressing further importance of unity, former owner of Arunachal Times newspaper and octogenarian Tasso Grayu said history of Lt. Gyati Takka, Hage Halley and himself tells the significance of unity when they could manage to elect an MLA at the valley when they stood united. Unification of Hari people is of utmost importance if we want to see the glorious days of Hari again, he reiterated.

14-Hari ZPM Hage Dolo spelt out that the repair of Pengu road, constructions of Rantii and Hari-Hapya roads were the prime needs of the hour whose completions would bring great relief to Hariates and widen the scope of settlements outside their village.

15-Hari South ZPM Tasso Tana, Hao Lanker interim president Gyati Tajang, HGB’s Hage Apa and Gyati Tayung also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier, the Hao Lanker flag was unfurled and anthem song of Hao Lanker, Ngunu Ka Hari was also released. On the occasion, both Hari ZPM’s were also felicitated for donating one mithun each for the launch programme. A mega dance competition between women clan members of Hari was a special event for which renowned artists from other villages were invited to judge the competition.

In the elections held for key portfolios of Hao Lanker, Gyati Tajang and Hage Komo were elected as President and General Secretary respectively for a three year period tenure. The election was followed by oath taking and swearing-in ceremonies administered by Retd.Chief Election Commissioner-cum-Interim Search Committee chairman Hage Kojeen.