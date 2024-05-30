Arunachal: Hao Lanker pledges unstinted support to MLA elect Hage Apa

ZIRO- Hao Lanker, the apex body of Hari village has pledged to give unstinted support to 17 Ziro/Hapoli AC unopposed elected MLA Hage Apa.

While calling on Apa at his Bank Colony residence here yesterday, the executive committee members of Hao Lanker led by president Gyati Tajang and general secretary Hage Komo congratulated Apa on being elected unopposed for the first time from Ziro-Hapoli AC and setting a record.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

We are glad to have an MLA from our village after four decades with Lt.Gyati Takka being the first and last MLA-cum-Minister from our village in 1984, said HL president Tajang, while adding that Hao Lanker will offer unconditional moral and physical support to Apa in his future endeavors.

Tajang further added that with Apa as an MLA, the people of not only Hari village but the entire Apatani plateau hope to witness all round rapid development in the valley.

Also Read- DC office Ziro mourns demise of Biren Sonowal

MLA elect Apa on his part said that he was overwhelmed by the support and solidarity bestowed by Hao Lanker to him.

‘I started my journey to become an MLA from the first public meeting held at Hari village in which Hao Lanker played the key role in mass mobilization of public and display of unity and solidarity to my cause, said Apa, while adding that could have been an instrumental factor in making him an unopposed MLA.

Apa also said that he will work dedicatedly for the whole of Apatani Plateau cutting across clans, villages and religions.