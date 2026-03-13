Arunachal: Hangpan Dada U-16 Tournament Begins in Tezu

TEZU- The 9th edition of the Hangpan Dada Under-16 Tournament for boys and girls was inaugurated on Friday at Jubilee Ground in Tezu, bringing together young athletes from across Lohit district.

The tournament features 26 teams, including 15 teams in football and 11 teams in volleyball, and is being organised by the Department of Sports in collaboration with the District Administration, Lohit.

ZPM Baplalum Chiba, the chief guest at the inaugural programme, appreciated the efforts of the organisers and encouraged the players to maintain discipline, teamwork and sportsmanship throughout the competition.

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Major Pawas Tiwari, attending as guest of honour, motivated the athletes to participate with honesty and dedication, highlighting the significance of the tournament named after Hangpan Dada.

DSP Ojing Lego, speaking as special guest, urged youths to stay away from drugs and adopt a healthy lifestyle through sports, encouraging them to make regular physical activity part of their daily routine.

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Earlier, District Sports Officer B.C. Das welcomed the participants and requested referees and officials to ensure fair play and adherence to age eligibility rules.

Officials said the tournament aims to promote sports culture and identify young talents in the district. From the competition, two football teams and two volleyball teams will be selected to represent Lohit district at the state-level tournament.