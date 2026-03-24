Arunachal: Hangpan Dada Trophy Kicks Off in Tawang

TAWANG- The 9th edition of the Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy Football and Volleyball Tournament (Under-16) at the district level was inaugurated at the Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso High Altitude Sports Stadium in Tawang, marking the beginning of a youth-focused sporting event aimed at promoting athletic talent and sports culture in the region.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Zilla Parishad Chairperson Leki Gombu as the Chief Guest and Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo as the Guest of Honour. Several other officials and representatives from district administration and sports bodies were also present.

The tournament has witnessed participation from teams representing all three constituencies of Tawang district, with four teams each competing in football and volleyball events across boys’ and girls’ categories.

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The opening matches set an energetic tone, with the boys’ football match between Tawang Block and Mogto Block resulting in a 5–2 victory for Tawang Block.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Guest Leki Gombu encouraged the participants to compete with discipline and sportsmanship. He also urged young athletes to draw inspiration from Hangpan Dada, in whose memory the tournament is organised, and to contribute positively towards the nation.

He further emphasised the importance of sports in fostering physical fitness, discipline, and overall development among youth, reaffirming support for initiatives that promote sporting activities at the grassroots level.

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Officials noted that the tournament is expected to provide a platform for young athletes to showcase their abilities while strengthening community engagement and unity through sports.

The event is set to continue with a series of matches in the coming days, highlighting competitive spirit and teamwork among participants.