Arunachal: Hangpan Dada Trophy Concludes in Likabali

LIKABALI — The 9th edition of the District Level Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy 2026 concluded at the GHSS ground in Likabali, Lower Siang district, with a prize distribution ceremony marking the end of the multi-day sporting event.

The tournament brought together young athletes from across the district, competing in football and volleyball categories. The event aimed to promote sportsmanship, youth engagement, and community participation.

The closing ceremony was attended by Zila Parishad Member Karbi Nyodu Taipodia as Chief Guest and District Football Association President Dochi Riram as Guest of Honour. District Sports Officer Ajok Sitek and Organising Secretary Monya Dini were also present, along with officials, players, and local residents.

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In the volleyball (girls) category, Sibe emerged as the champion while Gensi finished as runner-up. In volleyball (boys), Kangku secured the championship, with Sibe as runner-up.

In football (girls), Nari claimed the title, while Likabali secured the runner-up position. In football (boys), Koyu emerged as the champion, with Nari/Koyu finishing as runner-up.

Individual excellence was recognised during the ceremony. Yipi Riba of Sibe was awarded Best Player in volleyball (girls), while Rito Taipodia of Kangku received Best Player in volleyball (boys). In football (girls), Lukyi Likam Tamin of Nari was adjudged Best Player, while Singju Lingu was named Best Player in football (boys).

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Addressing the gathering, the Chief Guest commended the organisers for successfully conducting the event and encouraged youth to pursue sports with dedication. Speakers highlighted the role of sports in promoting discipline, unity, and overall development.

The event concluded with the distribution of trophies, medals, and certificates, celebrating the achievements of participants and reinforcing the importance of grassroots sports initiatives in the district.