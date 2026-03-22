Arunachal: Hangpan Dada Trophy Concludes in East Kameng

SEPPA- The 9th edition of the Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy 2025–26 concluded on March 22 in East Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh, bringing to a close three days of sporting competition involving young athletes from across the region.

The tournament, held in Seppa, featured events in football and volleyball across under-16 categories for both boys and girls. Officials stated that the event aimed to promote grassroots sports participation while fostering discipline and teamwork among youth.

The closing ceremony was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (HQ) Manjunath R as the chief guest and Superintendent of Police Kamdam Sikom as the guest of honour. The event was coordinated by Yomgam Marde, In-Charge District Sports Officer.

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In the football competition, 11-West Seppa secured the boys’ title in the under-16 category, while 9-Chayang Tajo emerged as winners in the girls’ division. Similar results were recorded in volleyball, where 11-West Seppa won the boys’ category and 9-Chayang Tajo clinched the girls’ title.

Speakers at the closing ceremony congratulated the participants and highlighted the importance of sports in youth development. They encouraged athletes to continue training and aim for higher levels of competition, including the state-level edition of the tournament.

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Organisers acknowledged the contributions of technical officials, referees, volunteers, and spectators in ensuring the smooth conduct of the event. The participation levels and competitive spirit were cited as indicators of a growing sports culture in the district.

The tournament is held in memory of Hangpan Dada, a decorated soldier from Arunachal Pradesh, and serves as a platform to inspire young athletes through his legacy. Officials noted that such initiatives play a role in strengthening community engagement and promoting sports at the grassroots level.