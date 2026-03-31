Arunachal: Hangpan Dada Trophy Concludes at Yingkiong

YINGKIONG- The 9th edition of the District Level Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy concluded on March 31 at the General Ground in Yingkiong, marking the end of a three-day sporting event for under-16 boys and girls in football and volleyball.

The tournament, which began on March 29, was organised by the Department of Sports, Arunachal Pradesh, with the objective of promoting grassroots sports and identifying emerging talent across Upper Siang district.

The closing ceremony was attended by former Zila Parishad Chairperson (ZPC) Upper Siang, Lumgeng Litin, as Chief Guest, and Genom Tekseng, GPC of Simong West-II, as Guest of Honour.

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In the boys’ football final, Yingkiong-11 defeated Mariyang-11 in a penalty shootout after a closely contested match, securing a 4–2 victory. The team was awarded the championship trophy, medals, and a cash prize of ₹50,000.

The Yingkiong girls’ football team also secured the title, defeating Mariyang 3–0 in the final. Both runner-up teams from Mariyang were awarded trophies, medals, and cash prizes.

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In the volleyball category, Tuting Block (boys) and Yingkiong Block (girls) emerged as champions, defeating their respective opponents in the finals. Winners in both categories received trophies, medals, and cash prizes of ₹50,000, while runner-up teams were awarded ₹25,000 along with trophies and medals.

Individual performances were also recognised during the event. In football, the Best Player awards were presented to Aniyang Litin (Yingkiong Block) in the boys’ category and Rebika Langkam (Mariyang Block) in the girls’ category. In volleyball, Obang Peyang (Tuting Block) and Disha Nyodo (Yingkiong Block) received Best Player honours.

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Prizes were distributed by the Chief Guest and Guest of Honour in the presence of administrative and departmental officials, including AC Binti Mibang and DIPRO Ms. Yalik Jerang.

Officials stated that the Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy continues to serve as an important platform for nurturing young athletes, encouraging sportsmanship, and strengthening the culture of competitive sports in the region.