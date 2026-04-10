Arunachal: Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy 2026 Concludes in Papumpare

YUPIA- The 9th District Level Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy (HDMT) 2026 for under-16 football and volleyball concluded on April 9 at the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh.

The tournament featured teams from Doimukh, Sagalee, Balijan, Sangdupota, and Gumto, with participants competing across boys’ and girls’ categories in both football and volleyball.

According to organisers, the event aimed to promote grassroots sports and encourage youth participation in competitive athletics. Officials noted a high level of participation and sportsmanship among the players.

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Sagalee emerged as the most successful team of the tournament, winning titles in all four categories — football (boys and girls) and volleyball (boys and girls).

In football, the Sagalee boys’ team secured the championship, defeating Gumto in the final, while the Sagalee girls’ team defeated Doimukh. Individual awards in football included Dayum Tade (Sagalee) as Best Player in the boys’ category and Khyoda Yama (Doimukh) in the girls’ category.

In volleyball, Sagalee continued its dominance, with both boys’ and girls’ teams winning their respective finals against Doimukh. Teli Tadap (Sagalee) and Kipa Anyi (Sagalee) were named Best Players in the boys’ and girls’ categories respectively.

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The opening ceremony of the tournament was attended by Kipa Ajay of the All India Football Federation and Arunachal Pradesh Football Association, along with Taba Katu of the Arunachal Volleyball Association. The closing ceremony saw the presence of district officials and other dignitaries, who distributed prizes to the winners.

Observers noted that such district-level tournaments play a role in identifying emerging talent and strengthening the sports ecosystem in Arunachal Pradesh.