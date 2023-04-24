ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal: Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy 2023 Concludes in Longding

The concluding match was played between 60th Pongchau- Wakka Assembly Constituency and 59th Kanubari Assembly Constituency .

LONGDING-  The sixth edition of under-16 Hangpan Dada memorial trophy for football and volleyball in both boys’ and girls’ categories, organised by the department of Sports and Youth Affairs, concluded successfully here at Longding today.

The chief Guest of the program was Honchun Ngandam,  minister RWD and Science and Technology and Bani Lego DC Longding Attended the program as the Guest of Honour. The concluding match was played between 60th Pongchau- Wakka Assembly Constituency  and 59th Kanubari Assembly Constituency .

While welcoming the gathering Ahua Wangsu the District Sports Officer briefed about the genesis of the Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy and urged the players to showcase the spirit of sportsmanship.

While speaking at the occasion Honchun Ngandam  encouraged the people to stay fit and healthy, he said that playing sports not only help physical development but also mental and spiritual growth. He also said that Hangpan Dada tournament is a great platform for the youth in the district. He also told that “winning as losing is part of the game but it is important that we should give our best”.

He also congratulated the medal winners of recently concluded first ever Sansad Khel Spradha at Tirap and Itanagar and members of District Olympic Association as well.

In boy’s football team The Team 60th Pongchou- Wakka Assembly Constituency  defeated  58th Kanubari Assembly Constituency   by a score 2-1. Amongst Girl team 59th Longding Pumao Constituency Defeated  58th Kanubari with 5-0 goals in the final match.

In Boy’s Volleyball 59th Longding Pumao AC defeated 58th Kanubari AC and in Girl’s volleyball 60th Pongchou Wakka AC defeated 58th Kanubari Assembly Constituency.

The program was followed by felicitation of winning teams of various events of HDMT and Sansad Khel Spradha.

