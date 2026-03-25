Arunachal: Hailstorm Damages Homes in Banderdewa

BANDERDEWA- A severe hailstorm accompanied by heavy rainfall caused widespread damage to houses and infrastructure in parts of Banderdewa on the evening of March 24, affecting multiple panchayat segments.

Circle Officer Taba Milka visited the affected areas under Pichola, Tani Hapa, and Gorubanda panchayats to assess the extent of damage. Officials reported that more than 20 houses were impacted, with several structures suffering significant damage. In many cases, strong winds blew away rooftops, while essential household items such as food grains and clothing were also affected.

The adverse weather conditions also disrupted connectivity in the region. A stretch of the PMGSY road was temporarily blocked due to fallen trees, affecting vehicular movement. Local residents, however, cleared the obstruction by early morning, restoring traffic flow.

Also Read- PIB Hosts ‘Varta’ on AI and Media in Pasighat

The impact extended to livelihood sectors, with damage reported in agriculture, horticulture, and fisheries activities across several locations. Authorities also indicated that power supply may remain disrupted for the next two to three days due to damage to electric poles and transmission lines.

To facilitate damage assessment and relief measures, a team comprising the Panchayat Inspector (PI), Gram Panchayat Chairperson (GPC), and Gaon Burah (GB) has been constituted. The team has been tasked with identifying affected families and submitting a detailed report, along with photographic evidence, to the Circle Office within two days.

Also Read- Riga Village Grants Consent for SUMP Study

During the inspection, the Circle Officer directed local representatives to compile comprehensive lists of affected households to enable further action by concerned departments. She also urged residents to remain vigilant during extreme weather events, follow advisories issued by the district administration, and report incidents promptly for timely intervention.

The incident underscores the vulnerability of rural infrastructure and livelihoods to sudden weather events, particularly in hilly regions prone to extreme climatic variations.