Arunachal

Arunachal: Hage Appa Inaugurates Panchayat Bhawan and Community Well in Kalung ZPC, Ziro

Boost to Rural Infrastructure and Grassroots Governance in Lower Subansiri

Last Updated: 21/07/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Hage Appa Inaugurates Panchayat Bhawan and Community Well in Kalung ZPC, Ziro

ZIRO- In a commendable step toward enhancing rural infrastructure and strengthening local governance, Hage Appa, MLA of Ziro, inaugurated the newly constructed Panchayat Bhawan and a Community Well under the 8th Kalung Zilla Parishad Constituency (ZPC) at Kalung today.

He was joined by Mrs Oli Perme, Deputy Commissioner of Lower Subansiri District, who graced the occasion as Guest of Honour.

The community well, built under the flagship Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), taps into the natural water source ‘Subu Sukung’ in Subu Village—considered the oldest and cleanest Sukung (spring) in Ziro Valley.

This initiative is expected to significantly improve public health by providing clean and accessible drinking water to all households in the region.

Simultaneously, the Panchayat Bhawan was inaugurated as a symbol of grassroots democracy and self-governance. The new building is designed to facilitate local administrative functions, panchayat meetings, and community programs—enabling deeper civic participation and decentralized planning.

During his address, Subu Lento, ZPM of 8th Kalung ZPC, expressed gratitude to the MLA and dignitaries. He submitted a memorandum to the MLA, seeking comprehensive development of the constituency.

MLA Er. Hage Appa, in his keynote speech, appreciated the efforts of the local people and organizing committee. He assured full support towards the points raised in the memorandum and reiterated his commitment to the socio-economic development of rural areas.

In a gesture of goodwill, the MLA felicitated all GPMs and GPCs of the 8th Kalung ZPC. Additionally, he distributed T-shirts, sugar, and tea leaves to villagers on behalf of the ZPM. The event was well attended by several dignitaries including:

  • SDO Hage Tarung
  • Dr. Subu Tasso Kampu, President of AWAZ
  • Lod Tarang, Organizing Chairman

Several ZPMs, Gaon Buras and Gaon Buris, officials, and villagers

The dual inauguration marks a significant stride in bridging infrastructure gaps while strengthening community-led governance structures in the Lower Subansiri district.

