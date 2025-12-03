Arunachal: H-Spring Foundation Marks IDPD in Pasighat

PASIGHAT- The H-Spring Foundation observed the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) on Wednesday, joining global efforts to promote awareness, inclusion, and dignity for persons with disabilities. The annual observance aims to highlight disability rights, encourage accessibility, and mobilize support for inclusive participation across all sectors of society.

Welcoming dignitaries, parents, teachers, and students, Foundation Chairperson Dr. Oimang Megu outlined the organisation’s goals, objectives, and long-term vision. A PowerPoint presentation showcased the achievements of H-Spring Foundation and its work toward strengthening opportunities for children with disabilities in the region.

To promote inclusivity among young learners, the Foundation organised an inter-school essay writing and painting competition for students from Pasighat-based institutions, with a total of 58 participants. For the children of the Foundation, a series of games, sports, and literary events were held. Parents and staff also took part in recreational activities, including a friendly mixed cricket match. Teachers and students from SFS School, Siang Royal Academy, and D. Ering Memorial Government Higher Secondary School attended the programme.

Addressing the gathering as Chief Guest, Dr. Yagling Perme, District Medical Officer (East Siang), underscored the significance of IDPD in advancing awareness, empowerment, and inclusive growth. He commended the children’s performances and emphasised that with appropriate support and a nurturing environment, every child can learn, express their abilities, and thrive.

The event featured colourful cultural performances by the children, including songs, dances, and a thematic fancy dress show titled “What I Want to Be in Life / What I Love Most.” Handcrafted gifts created by the children were presented to guests and school representatives, while several items were also displayed and sold.

The celebration also included a graduation ceremony, during which eight students advanced from the preparatory section to Grade I and Grade II. Parents shared personal reflections on their experiences of raising children with disabilities, shedding light on challenges, support systems, and the importance of community acceptance.

Winners of the inter-school competitions were awarded trophies and certificates, while prizes were distributed to the children of the Foundation.

The IDPD observance at H-Spring Foundation reaffirmed its commitment to inclusion, equality, and dignity for all. The programme served as a reminder of the need for sustained community support to build a society where every individual, regardless of ability, can grow and contribute meaningfully.