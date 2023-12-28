Arunachal: Gyati Lampung’s death mourned

ZIRO- One of the most prolific footballer of his times and octogenarian Gyati Lampung passed away after a brief illness here yesterday.

Born to Gyati Buda and Gyati Yazi in 1952, Gyati Lampung was one amongst the first Apatani to receive English education at St. Mary’s School, North Lakhimpur, Assam in early 50’s and did his senior secondary schooling from Ziro.

Gyati Lampung had been an active sportsman during his student days. He was an excellent tennikoit (Ring) player during NEFA days and represented India at Australia along with another octogenarian Hage Hinda during the NEFA era.

Gyati Lampung was also an excellent footballer and a famed left winger during 60’s. He had represented the state in Subroto Mukherjee football tournament in 1967 at New Delhi.

In 1968 Gyati Lampung joined Sashastra Seema Bal and retired in 1990 as a Sub-Inspector.

After his retirement, Gyati Lampung had been actively involved in social and philanthropic activities at Ziro Plateau.

The clan members of Atto Gyati Talyang Uru and members of Hapoli Bazaar Committee mourned the death of Gyati Lampung and offered their last respects at the funeral held today. The shutters of Hapoli Bazaar were also closed for two hours as a mark of respect to the departed soul.