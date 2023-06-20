Arunachal: GYA congratulates Gollo John for wining Gold Medal

ITANAGAR- Gollo Youth Association ( GYA ) congratulated Mr Gollo John for bringing laurels to the family as well as the nation by Wining Gold Medal in the International Open Karate Championship 2023 Talkotra Indoor Stadium, New Delhi on 17 and 18 June.

Gollo John from Arunachal Pradesh won a gold medal in the individual kata event under the Visually impaired (Divyangan) karateka category at the recently concluded International Open Karate Championship 2023 in New Delhi.

This is not the first time that John has won a gold medal at an international level. He has previously won several gold medals including best player at several national and international championships.

John has so far won five gold medals, while in the international level he has 11 gold besides one silver and two bronze medals.

John was declared the ‘best player of the tournament’ of the first International Open Karate Championship-2018.

Paralympic Association of Arunachal (PAA) secretary-general Techi Sonu said that “John’s achievements are a great inspiration for upcoming para-athletes of the state.”

It is a proud moment for our society as well as the nation, stated the Association. We wish him the best of luck for a bright future.