Arunachal: GWS takes out candle light march to pay homage to Tumi Gangkak

Itanagar

Arunachal: GWS takes out candle light march to pay homage to former APPSC undersecretary, late Tumi Gangkak

Last Updated: February 28, 2023
ITANAGAR-  The Galo Welfare Society ( GWS ) took out a candle light march from Akash Deep to Tennis Court in Itanagar on Tuesday to pay homage to former APPSC undersecretary, late Tumi Gangkak, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances near Itanagar recently.

Public of West Siang District also took out a  Candle Light March for Late. Tumi Gangkak under the banner of Galo Welfare Society ( GWS) at Aalo. People Participating in this candle light march said that “ the Dead persons Cannot Cry Out For Justice, It is a Duty of the Living to do so for them” .

The  Arunachal Law Students Union strongly Solidarity Support to Galo Welfare Society peace candle light March from Akashdeep to Tenis Court IG park Itanagar, We Want Justice, Justice for Late Tumi Gangkak, The union said.

Tumi Gangkak was found dead under mysterious circumstances on the state capital’s outskirts on Friday last.  His body was found hanging from a tree near the Itanagar Zoo road tri-junction.

More details awaited

