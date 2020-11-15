Arunachal: GWS mourns the demise of Tamar Doyom 

Daporijo: The Galo Welfare Society ( GWS ) on behalf of the Galo community deeply mourns on the demise of Tamar Doyom, a business icon and senior citizen of Upper Subansiri district who breathed his last at 11 :00 pm on 13th November 2020 at Daporijo. He was an octogenarian and was suffering from multiple illnesses for a long time.

Late Tamar Doyom laid the foundation stone of entrepreneurship in Upper Subansiri district at a time when the profession was only known to people of other states. He is the man who pioneered and inspired the locals for establishment of the contemporary business as income generating avenues and for self sustenance. He was himself an institution of hard work, dedication and business caliber and was a role model for many local entrepreneurs of the district.

The Upper Subansiri district is one of the only districts in the State where local people run their own shops and hotels unlike other districts of the State. He was a very peace loving, soft spoken person, sincere and hardworking person throughout his life. He was the founding member of Mopin festival celebration at Upper Subansiri District in the year 1 974. In his demise, the Galo community has lost a true stalwart and pioneer; the business community has lost a guiding light.

He was born to late Gukup Doyom and late Smti. Lipe Doni at Tasidoni village, Baririjo circle, Upper Subansiri district, Arunachal Pradesh. He had two wives, namely Lt. Smty Bige Lombi & Smti. Yaper Doyom and left behind 7 sons and 2 daughters, 22 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

His immense contributions for local business community of Upper Subansiri district in general and Galo community in particular will always be remembered for generations. The Galo Welfare Society places on record our deepest condolences to the bereaved family members at this time of profound pain and grief. The GWS conveys its sincere prayers to “Anv Dooxi Abo ‘Poolo” to bestow enough strength to his family, friends and relatives to bear this irreparable loss and prays for eternal peace of the departed soul in heavenly abode