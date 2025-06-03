ADVERTISMENT
North East

Arunachal: Guwahati Doctor Missing in Parshuram Kund, Belongings Found at Resort

Dr. Sharma, who hails from Guwahati, was on a solo trip to the scenic pilgrimage site and was staying at a riverside resort near the Lohit River,

PARSHURAM KUND- ( Lohit ) – A young doctor from Guwahati, identified as Dr. Debenjit Kumar Sharma, has been reported missing near the Parshuram Kund area in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lohit district since the morning of May 31, 2025. Dr. Sharma, who hails from Guwahati, was on a solo trip to the scenic pilgrimage site and was staying at a riverside resort near the Lohit River, which has been swelling due to continuous monsoon rains.

According to resort staff, Dr. Sharma was last seen around 8:00 AM on May 31. The management had reportedly advised all guests to vacate due to rising water levels. When staff returned to check his room later, they found his motorcycle, camera, protective gear, and identification documents left behind—raising alarms over his safety.

The Wakro Police Station received an official missing report, and a joint search and rescue operation was launched by the local police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and volunteers. As of June 2, Dr. Sharma remains untraceable, with authorities suspecting he may have been swept away by the river.

Dr. Sharma’s family has reached Lohit to assist authorities in the search. Locals and officials alike expressed concern, noting that the Lohit River has become particularly dangerous in recent days due to torrential rainfall across Arunachal Pradesh.

The tragic disappearance comes at a time when the state is grappling with floods and landslides caused by early monsoon downpours, which have already claimed multiple lives and caused widespread damage.

Authorities have urged residents and visitors to avoid riversides and hilly areas until weather conditions stabilize. The Indian Army and additional emergency teams are expected to assist in the ongoing search if necessary.

