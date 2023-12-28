Arunachal: Guv presents IFCSAP Ratna Award to YD Thongchi

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) graced the 24th Foundation Day celebration of Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) as Chief Guest at Banquet Hall, Itanagar on 28th December 2023. The Governor lit the inaugural lamp, amidst chanting by local Shaman Shri Sarda Lamra and paid tribute to pioneer of Indigenous faith movement of the State, Late Talom Rukbo.

The Governor presented IFCSAP Ratna Award to YD Thongchi, Padma Shree awardee on the occasion. Thongchi was bestowed with the award by the society for his contributions in promotion and strengthening culture and indigenous belief system in the State.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that faith plays a pivotal role in guiding the society. He called for preservation and promotion of the traditional faith system of Arunachal Pradesh. He said that the continuation of the tradition will promote harmony, self belief and amity in the society.

The Governor shared his deep concern for some indigenous small tribes, who may lose their cultural heritage and traditions due to outside influence. He asked the IFCSAP to integrate them and protect their age-old culture.

The Governor said that the Indigenous Prayer Centres are places of spiritual learning and large numbers of people attend such programmes. He suggested that messages of development, education, health and hygiene must also be spread through these centres.

The Governor urged upon the indigenous faith believers to be active partners of the Viksit Bharat initiative of the Government. He advised them to reach out to eligible beneficiaries and assist them to avail benefits from welfare schemes, programmes and projects of the State and Central Governor.

The Governor, who attended prayer meetings in the prayer centres at Khonsa and Changlang during his district tour, commended the IFCSAP for promotion of indigenous belief system. He said that some centres are helping in rehabilitation of drug addicts, which is highly praiseworthy.

While congratulating Thongchi for being awarded the IFCSAP Ratna, the Governor called upon the younger generation to be inspired by the renowned literary exponent of the State and write on the culture, faith, environment and experiences. He said that literary activities will preserve the essence of the cultural heritage of the society.

Er. Katung Waghe, IFCSAP President, IFCSAP Vice President Bai Taba and IFCSAP General Secretary, Adv. Tambo Tamin also spoke on the occasion. IFCSAP Ratna and Padma Shree Awardee, Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi, while humbly accepting the award, shared his observations about the preservation of the indigenous faith and culture of the State.

Donyi Polo Kumko, Chimpu and Kargu Gamgi, Itanagar presented prayer songs on the occasion. Large numbers of pioneers of the IFCSAP movement, including Presidents and Secretaries, IFCSAP representatives from the districts and members of the indigenous faith prayer centres of the Capital City from different tribes participated in the foundation day programme.