Arunachal: Guv participate in the Boori-Boot Yullo celebration at Naharlagun

NAHARLAGUN- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), and his wife Mrs Anagha Parnaik participated in the Boori-Boot Yullo celebration at Naharlagun on 6th February 2024. They visited the Boori-Boot Yullo altar (Uii Rugi) and the Nyib Naam (Priest House) and interacted with priests and participants. They also participated in the customary Punu dance with cultural troupes and invitees.

Speaking on the occasion the Governor said that most of the festivals of Arunachal Pradesh are closely associated with agrarian activities, environment and nature. The festivals serve as a mark of respect for conservation and protection of flora and fauna and Mother Nature. He further said that ethnic festivals are a great means to foster bonding and respect our roots and take pride in our cultural heritage and traditions.

The Governor, while stating that we must modernize but anchor to our roots, urged upon the people to continue to retain the customs and traditions and positively look towards development in the field of education, art, literature, health and prosperity of the people. He advised all to promote their mother tongue and community bonding.

The Governor said that within the bounds of State and nationalist priorities, as part of ‘Viksit Bharat’ which is a dream vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister, the people, particularly the youth must contribute, which he pointed will greatly propel the vision in Arunachal Pradesh. He exhorted the youth to partake in the nation building and imbibe the spirit of Nation First.

Prof. Saket Kushwaha, who attended the celebration as the Guest of honour, stressed for documentation of the cultural values, traditions and practices of various tribes of the State.

Chairman of 57th Boori-Boot Yullo celebration committee Shri Tadak Lardak Murtem and Secretary Shri Gepu Don also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier on their arrival, the Governor and the First lady of the State were accorded traditional reception by the elders, youths and Punu troupes.

A cultural programme, depicting the cultural essences of the Nyishi community of Kamle District was presented on the occasion along with customary feast.