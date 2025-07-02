Arunachal: Guv, CM Join Virtual Workshop with NASDAQ Entrepreneurial Centre to Boost Startup Ecosystem

ITANAGAR- In a major push to boost entrepreneurship and innovation in the region, Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) and Chief Minister Pema Khandu participated in a virtual workshop organized in collaboration with the NASDAQ Entrepreneurial Centre, California, at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar.

The event, hosted by the Department of Information Technology, was aimed at empowering youth, nurturing Arunachal’s startup ecosystem, and integrating global expertise with local innovation.

This marks a significant leap in the State’s digital development vision, especially in alignment with the national goal of Viksit Bharat.

🌐 Technology-Driven Development for Arunachal

Addressing the gathering, Governor Parnaik praised the initiative and emphasized the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI), geospatial intelligence, and satellite-based monitoring in improving governance, especially in Arunachal’s remote and challenging terrain.

“Technology must be embedded into the State’s development fabric,” said the Governor.

“AI can help track flagship projects, enhance agricultural productivity through early warning systems, provide telemedicine to remote communities, and uplift rural education via smart platforms.”

He encouraged the NASDAQ Entrepreneurial Centre to collaborate actively in creating custom AI-driven solutions for the State’s core sectors: health, education, and agritech.

🤝 Chief Minister Highlights Policy and Youth Potential

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, in his remarks, highlighted the need for structured partnerships to empower youth and businesses.

“Our youth are innovative and full of energy,” he said. “All they need is an enabling ecosystem and access to global opportunities.”

He referenced policies like the Arunachal Pradesh State Industrial and Investment Policy 2020, which are crafted to support start-ups, MSMEs, and investors.

The CM called on NASDAQ Centre officials to explore long-term collaboration models, with specific focus on capacity building, mentorship, and access to capital and global markets.

🧠 NASDAQ Centre’s Response

Representing the NASDAQ Entrepreneurial Centre, CEO Ms. Nicola Corzine, VP Strategy Ms. Celena Aponte, and Advisory Board Member Prasoon Sharma shared the Centre’s vision for inclusive entrepreneurship, its global network, and the potential roadmap for Arunachal’s integration into this framework.

🏛️ Administrative Participation and Road Ahead

Senior officials, including Chief Secretary Manish Gupta, Commissioners, and Secretaries from key departments, also participated in the online workshop. The session ended with consensus on taking forward the partnership with actionable outcomes, especially in areas like: