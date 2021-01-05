Arunachal: Guv, CM extend Si Donyi greetings

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.), Chief Minister Pema Khandu, have extended Si Donyi greetings which is celebrated by Tagin Tribe.

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) has extended his heartiest greetings to the people of the State on the auspicious occasion of Si Donyi, the most important festival of the Tagin Tribe.

In his message, the Governor said that the planets and stars traditionally have great significance in the tribal life. Accordingly, the festivity of Si, which signifies Earth, and Donyi, which signifies Sun, showcases the rich cultural heritage of the Tagin community. This festival plays a significant role in evincing the true context of the customs, traditions, and culture of the Fold.

By celebrating the festival, Tagin community express their reverence to the sanctity of Mother Earth and divinity of the Sun. The abiding sentiments of the Tagin people for the festival are religious, cultural and emotional, he said while reposing his hope that the festive binding of the community with nature continues to grow and promotes the upgradation of the environment.

On this joyous occasion, I offer my prayers to Almighty Si-Donyi to protect all of us against the Corona virus and grant their blessings for promoting peace, communal harmony and good harvest in the society, the Governor said in his message.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu today greeted the people, particularly the Tagins, on the auspicious occasion of Si-Donyi festival that would be celebrated tomorrow.

In a message here this evening, Khandu expressed hope that the festival would usher in a prosperous New Year and take Arunachal Pradesh on an unprecedented path of development.

He reiterated that peace is mandatory for development and wished the festival would be celebrated with the message of peace and communal harmony.

“I believe, the colorful festival of the Tagins, the first this New Year, sets up the tempo for peace and development. I wish all my people a successful celebration and may Donyi-Polo shower their choicest blessings on them,” he said.

Khandu further added that despite the threat of Corona virus still looming over, this year would witness mankind’s victory over the virus.

“May this Si-Donyi mark the beginning of the end of COVID 19,” he added while urging the people to follow all the SoPs as circulated sincerely.