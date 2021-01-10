Arunachal: Guv, CM extend Sarok Festival greetings

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.), Chief Minister Pema Khandu, have extended Sarok Festival greetings which is celebrated by Aka Community.

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) has extended his warm greetings to the people of the State on the festive occasion of Sarok. He expressed his hope that the festivity will usher in peace, prosperity and happiness among the people.

The Governor in his message said that Sarok Festival reflects the deep bond of the Aka (Koro) Community with nature. This festival represents the essentials of Fold’s socio-cultural value. In celebrating this festival the community recalls their ancestors who have been the embodiment of the tribe’s standards. Festivals make our moral fibre strong and facilitate in carrying forward our age-old cultural heritage and customs. Our festivals promote diversity, creativity, civic pride and improve our general psychological well-being, he said.

Emphasizing the importance of festivals in socio-economic development, the Governor said that of late a new socio-economically beneficial trend of festival tourism is emerging in a pronounced way. We must promote and encourage it so that tourists visit the festival places during the event. Such initiative will provide the tourist a unique and rare chance to learn and know about our communities. Tourists will gain deeper experience of the ambience, customs and culture of the local people. This will help national integration and will make our people popular in other parts of the country, he said.

On this solemn occasion, I join my Aka (Koro) brethren in offering our prayers to the Almighty for the wellbeing of all, the Governor said in his message.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has conveyed greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion of Sarok festival, celebrated by the Akas of East Kameng district with traditional fervour every year.

Mentioning that Sarok celebration marks the prayer to Mother Earth for well-being of all mankind, Khandu offered his prayers for peace, prosperity and progress of every community of Arunachal Pradesh.

“Sarok is an occasion for all people to come together and simply be happy. Despite the COVID 19 pandemic, let’s celebrate happiness and spread happiness across our beautiful state which is distinct for its diverse communities, traditions and culture but take pride as one people and one nation,” Khandu said in a message here this evening.

“As Sarok drives away evil spirits, let’s drive away the evils of hatred, violence, corruption and the Corona virus this year and join together to take our state on the path of accelerated development,” he added.

The Chief Minister congratulated the Akas of East Kameng for keeping alive their culture and taking pride in their heritage while emphasizing for the umpteenth time on preservation of the indigenous identities including dialects that are distinct only to Arunachal Pradesh.