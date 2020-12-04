Arunachal: Guv, CM extend Podi Barbi Festival greetings

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.), Chief Minister Pema Khandu, have extended CPodi Barbi festival greetings which is celebrated by Adis of Shi-Yomi district.

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) has extended his greetings to the people of the State Pradesh in general and to the Adi Brethren in particular on the festive occasion of ‘Podi Barbi’. He expressed his hope that the festivity will strengthen the spirit of unity and reinforce the splendid cultural fabric of our society.

In his message, the Governor said that festivals, celebrations and rituals have been the key dimension of human existence. The genesis of all festivals is closely connected with people’s belief, faith, livelihood and sustenance. These form an essential aspect of Socio-Cultural life of each tribe.

These aspects of our heritage and traditions are the mirrors of the people’s happiness, joy and their enthusiastic living. Ours being an agrarian society, our festivals, from time immemorial, have been connected with agriculture. Resultantly our celebrations are assigned and dedicated for propitiating Gods for their benevolence for agrarian bounty. Lets us pray, this day, for bumper crops and good grain yields, he said.

On this joyous occasion, I join my Adi Brethren to offer my prayers to Almighty Donyi Polo for His blessings and for peace, prosperity, happiness and end of Corona Pandemic in the society, the Governor said in his message.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has conveyed best wishes and greetings to the people on the joyous occasion of Podi-Barbi festival, celebrated by the Adis of Shi-Yomi district.

In a festival message this evening, Khandu expressed optimism that a good harvest awaits for the people this season and prayed for well-being and good health of all sentient beings.

“We have been through very tough times this year. May this Podi-Barbi bring good news, prosperity and a bumper harvest. And may we all rejoice in the indigenous revelry of our Adi brothers and sisters,” Khandu said.

Hailing the Adis for jealously preserving their traditions and culture, the Chief Minister emphasized on promoting indigenous languages by encouraging youngsters to speak in their native tongues.

“Our identity depends upon our culture and our culture survives on our mother-tongues. Let this Podi-Barbi strengthen our bond with our roots. On this auspicious occasion, I pray Goddess Miti-Mita for a happy and prosperous Arunachal Pradesh,” Khandu added.